Mary BASSETT-BURR

Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 p.m.
St Paul's Anglican Church
76 Waiwhetu
Lower Hutt
BASSETT-BURR, Mary
Elizabeth (nee Haines):
Born August 16, 1927, Gloucestershire, UK. Died December 23, 2019, Lower Hutt, NZ. Loving wife of Arthur (dec.), and mother of Roy, Paul and Sarah. Beloved grandmother of Gabriella, Amelia, Samuel, Benjamin, Beatrice, Pernilla, Daniel and Sebastian. Please join Mary's family and friends for a celebration of her life: 2.00pm, Friday, December 27, St Paul's Anglican Church, 76 Waiwhetu, Lower Hutt.
"A lovely lady who will always be fondly remembered."
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 27, 2019
