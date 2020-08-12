Mary BAKER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary BAKER.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Funeral Home
545 Queen Street East
Levin
View Map
Death Notice

BAKER,
Mary Lemmon (Rae)
(formerly Windley):
Of Levin. Passed away peacefully at Madison Rest Home on Monday 10 August 2020, aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late Lester Baker. Loved mother of Lois & Kevin, Ross & Barbara, Diane & James, and Kenn & Sue. Loved Nana of 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. All the family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Ultimate Care Madison for their love and care of our Mum. A celebration of Rae's life will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street East, Levin, today Wednesday 12 August at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.