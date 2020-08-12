BAKER,
Mary Lemmon (Rae)
(formerly Windley):
Of Levin. Passed away peacefully at Madison Rest Home on Monday 10 August 2020, aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late Lester Baker. Loved mother of Lois & Kevin, Ross & Barbara, Diane & James, and Kenn & Sue. Loved Nana of 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. All the family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Ultimate Care Madison for their love and care of our Mum. A celebration of Rae's life will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street East, Levin, today Wednesday 12 August at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 12, 2020