BOARDMAN,
Mary-Ann (nee Larsen):
Passed away peacefully on 8th September 2020, at Wellington Regional Hospital, aged 67 years. Loved and loving mother of Kirsten, the late Leslie and Adam Fenton. Grandmother of Faith. Loved wife of Les. Special heartfelt thank you to the staff at Ultimate Care Maupuia, Mary-Ann's friends and the staff of Ward 3 at Wellington Hospital for their care and support of Mary-Ann. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be donated online at: www.heartfoundation.org.nz. Messages to 'the Boardman family' may be left in Mary-Ann's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Mary-Ann will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Monday 14th September, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Due to COVID restrictions only a maximum of 100 people can attend. Please RSVP to Les via email at: [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 10, 2020