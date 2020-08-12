AKERS,
Mary Justine (Molly):
Passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Carol and Jacques Bahbout (London), Judy (Binty) and John Callesen, Hugh and Judy, Clive and Jayne, Bev Akers and Gary Bevins. Much loved grandmother of Jacky and Nicole; Sarah, Jennie, Hannah and Emma; Anna and William; Jane, Penny, Lucy, Sophie and Chloe. Cherished great-grandmother to her 21 great-grandchildren. Thanks to staff at Summerset Care Centre. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Molly's life at the Opiki Hall, 919 Opiki Road, Opiki, on Sunday 16th August 2020, at 1.30pm. Followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 12, 2020