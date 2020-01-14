Martyn DICKIE (1943 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Condolences to Niki and family such a wonderful man, who..."
    - Kiri Edwards
Service Information
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato
3330
073789636
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Andrews Anglican Church
91 Titiraupenga Street
Taupo
View Map
Death Notice

DICKIE, Martyn Maurice:
8th October 1943 -
12th January 2020
Peacefully at home in Taupo. Dearly loved husband of Nicki. A wonderful father to Ana and Jamie; Gabrielle and Ed; Tom and Charlotte. Very much adored by his 8 grandchildren, Lily, Ruby, Angus, Tommy, Alexandra, Georgiana, Luella and Charlie. A celebration of Martyn's life will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, 91 Titiraupenga Street, Taupo, on Friday 17th January at 2.00pm.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.