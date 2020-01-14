DICKIE, Martyn Maurice:
8th October 1943 -
12th January 2020
Peacefully at home in Taupo. Dearly loved husband of Nicki. A wonderful father to Ana and Jamie; Gabrielle and Ed; Tom and Charlotte. Very much adored by his 8 grandchildren, Lily, Ruby, Angus, Tommy, Alexandra, Georgiana, Luella and Charlie. A celebration of Martyn's life will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, 91 Titiraupenga Street, Taupo, on Friday 17th January at 2.00pm.
