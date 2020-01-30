Martin YEE

Death Notice

YEE, Martin Doo Lee:
On 27 January 2020, peacefully at home. Dearly loved husband of Mary Toy Goon. Respected father of Anthony, Robin, Christine, Julie, Daphne, Ronald and Rosalie. Father-in-law of Susanna, Anne, Chris and Torran. Grandfather of Justin, Morgan, Melanie, Paris, Tavis, Chermaine, Wesley, Tessa, Davina, Joe, Sopo, Alana, Kieran, Zane, Olivia, Jared, Pascale, Logan, Madison, and great-grandfather to his six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Yee family' may be posted c/- PO Box 7123 Newtown or placed on Martin's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz. A service to celebrate Martin's life will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown on Tuesday 4 February 2020, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Makara Cemetery.

Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 30, 2020
