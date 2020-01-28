Martin KEENAN

Service Information
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 p.m.
The Cockburn Street Chapel
Cnr Cockburn Street and Onepu Road
Kilbirnie
View Map
Death Notice

KEENAN,
Martin Joseph ''Arch'':
Aged 65 years. Unexpectedly and suddenly passed away on Saturday 25th January 2020. Beloved partner of Marie, father of Marcus, Joseph and Gareth, and grandfather of Olivia, brother and friend to many. In lieu of flowers please plant a tree in Arch's name. Messages and tributes to 'the Keenan family' may be placed in Arch's tribute book online at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Arch's funeral service will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, Cnr Cockburn Street and Onepu Road, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on Thursday 30th January 2020 at 2.00pm. Thereafter a private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 28, 2020
