Martin Rupert James:

Marty, loved and happy son of Roy & Ruth Evans (Hastings), brother and uncle to Caroline, Lee & Claire Trezise, and part of an extraordinary team with his soulmate Tina Hammond. We say farewell to the most caring and kindest husband, son, brother, uncle and all round great mate. Not to mention his wicked sense of humour and his awesome guitar playing. Marty was taken from us before his time suddenly and peacefully at home in Wellington on Thursday 26 March 2020. In true Marty style he has taken self-isolation' to a completely new level by having a private cremation on April 1st at 13.30 we 'fool' you not. Celebrate his life with whatever your favourite drinking buddy is. Celebration of Life sessions to follow on the dark side of the moon.

"Always remembered with a smile in our hearts - shine on you crazy diamond".

