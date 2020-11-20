YOUNG, Marten John:
Passed away at Wellington Regional Hospital on 16 November 2020 aged 86. He was the brother of Stuart and Carolyn, loving father of Isabel, Madeleine, Roger and Nigel and Grandfather to Rachael, Amy, Michael, Anthony, Jessica, Willa, Mahe, and Leithan. His loss is grieved by his family, the Phipps family and his friends. We lost a good and decent man. His contributions to community organisations include Rotary, New Zealand Master Builders, NZ Institute of Building, NZ Badminton and Breaker Bay. His legacy lives on in the knowledge he generously shared on matters to do with building construction. His collaborations giving rise to Young Bros Builders and Interlock Industries. His ingenious inventions which many Wellington home owners continue to benefit from. Messages and tributes to 'the Young family' may be placed online in Marten's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A funeral service to celebrate Marten's life will be held at Old St Paul's, 34 Mulgrave Street, Thorndon, Wellington, on Saturday 21 November 2020 at 2pm. Refreshments to be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr of Cockburn Street and Onepu Road, Kilbirnie at 3.30pm. Thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 20, 2020