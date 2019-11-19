Marlene HUNTLEY

Service Information
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato
3330
073789636
Death Notice

HUNTLEY, Marlene Kay:
Passed away suddenly.
4.11.1940 - 13.11.2019
Much loved and sadly missed mother of Les & Susan, Karen & Laurie, Mandy & Nigel. Grandma of Daniel & Alyce, Ash & Ryan, Brad & Jas, Logan & Daisy, Chris & Kelsey, Kendyll & Ash. Great-Grandma of Levi & Willow. Friends are invited to join us at at the Millennium Manuels Hotel, 243 Lake Terrace, Taupo, at 3.00pm on Tuesday 19th November 2019 for a drink and farewell for Marlene. Communication with Marlene's family, c/- PO Box 940, Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 19, 2019
