FREEMAN, Marlene Teresa:
Of Palmerston North, formerly of Mahia. Passed away on Monday 12 October 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Peter; cherished Mum of Julie, Trevor, Angela, Evelyn, and Rebecca; an adored Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to the Freeman family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St John Ambulance, PO Box 1794, Palmerston North 4440, or left in the Chapel foyer. A service to celebrate Marlene's life will be held in the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday 15 October 2020, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 13, 2020