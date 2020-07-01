Mark PEGDEN

Guest Book
  • "Condolences to the Pegden family and thinking of you all at..."
    - Sarah Kerr
  • "My condolences to the Mark's family. Regards Colin Horn"
  • "So sorry to hear of Mark's passing. I enjoyed a dinner on..."
    - Alan Sciascia
Death Notice

PEGDEN,
Mark William James:
Of Levin. Suddenly at home on 27th June 2020, aged 68 years. Loved eldest son of the late Norman and Barbara. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Evan, Julie and Andy, Robyn and Simon. Loving Uncle Mark of all his nieces and nephews, and extended family and will be sadly missed by all. A tribute may be placed on Mark's page at www.tributes.co.nz A celebration of Mark's life will be held at the Levin Uniting Church, Oxford Street, Levin, on Monday 6th July at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on July 1, 2020
