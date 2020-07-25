NICHOLLS, Mark Robert:
Of Kapiti, formerly of Hamilton. After a valiant fight over 19 months, Mark died peacefully on Thursday, 23 July 2020, at Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington, surrounded by family. Aged 50 years. Loved husband of Awatea, and dearly loved father of Cyrus, Kylo and Milah. Much loved son of Rob & Sue (Hamilton), and brother and brother-in-law of Lisa & Nick, and Jen & Kevin. Treasured uncle of Evie, Sophie and Arlo. Mark will be at home in Raumati until his funeral service, which will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9–11 Hinemoa St, Paraparaumu, at 2.00pm, on Monday, 27 July, to be followed by a private cremation. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Mary Potter Hospice – in lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be made online via marypotter.org.nz Messages for the Nicholls Family may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on July 25, 2020