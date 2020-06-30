LITTLEFORD, Mark:
On June 28, 2020 suddenly at his home in Petone, aged 64 years. Dearly loved husband of Glennis, and much loved father and father-in-law of Andy and Ash, Gary and Libby, and Kelvin. Loved Poppa of Logan and Billie. A service to celebrate Mark's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 3.00pm, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to "Littleford family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in The Dominion Post on June 30, 2020