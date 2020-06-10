CROWHURST, Mark Adam:
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Friday June 5, 2020 after a short illness, aged 51 years. Dearly loved son of the late Diane Barratt and much loved son of Garry Crowhurst and step-mother Heather; much loved brother and brother-in-law of Sarah and Rod; adored father of Brooke and Mia; grandfather of Tristan; loved uncle of Cameron. A celebration of Mark's life will be held at St Patrick's College Hall, Kilbirnie at 4pm Saturday June 13. In lieu of flowers, donations to Marist Football Club.
Published in Dominion Post on June 10, 2020