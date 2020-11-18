CARLYLE, Mark Peter:
Suddenly at home on Sunday 15 November 2020, aged 67 years. Dearly loved husband of Shelley, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Brett and Kat, Nick, Chris and Tessa, adored granddad of Lily and Oscar. The family will be eternally grateful to all the emergency services personnel who tried incredibly hard to keep Mark with us. Your care and support meant a great deal to us all. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance (www.wfa.org.nz) would be greatly appreciated. Messages and tributes to 'the Carlyle family' may be placed online in Mark's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A funeral mass for Mark will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, 90 Miramar Avenue, Miramar, Wellington, on Friday 20 November at 11.00am. Thereafter burial at Makara Cemetery.
P.S granddad: You can have all the candy you want now that you're in Heaven!
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 18, 2020