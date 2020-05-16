BRODIE, Mark Donald
Carlyon William:
Peacefully on May 10, 2020 at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village, Napier. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Patricia, and companion of Rosemary. Much loved father and father-in-law of Malcolm and Kimba, Doug and Rose, Chris and Janet, and Philip and Leanne. Adored Grandad of Thomas and Anna, Courtney, Angus and Sam, Isobel and Alex, and Benjamin and Hannah. The family wish to express their heartfelt gratitude to the Staff of Princess Alexandra Retirement Village. A private family service has been held. A memorial service will take place at a later date, details to follow. Messages to the 'Brodie Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Dominion Post on May 16, 2020