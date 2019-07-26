HUNT, Marjory:
Passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019, at Selwyn Sprott House, Karori, Wellington, aged 89. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon, treasured mother of Linden & Neil, John & Mary, Marilyn & Graeme, and Nigel & Benita. Beloved Nana of Elliot, Alexander, Leo and Jethro. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Leprosy Mission NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Hunt family, c/- Rosewood Funeral Home, PO Box 2055, Masterton. A service for Marjory will be held at St James Union Church, 116 High St, Masterton, on Tuesday, July 30 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from July 26 to July 27, 2019