STUART-WALKER,
Marjorie Helen (nee Currie):
Aged 86 years. Slipped away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital after a short illness on November 10, 2020. Daughter of Bill and May Currie, of Palmerston North (deceased). Mother of Andrew and Chris Walker. We would like to thank staff of Tauranga Hospital, Acacia Park Rest Home, and Sue Currie, for their care of Marj.
Rest in peace, you are with the stars now.
A service for Marj will be held at the Omokoroa Community Church, Haumarana Road, Omokoroa, on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 17, 2020