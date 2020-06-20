STEIN,
Marjorie Joyce (Marj)
(nee Sitters):
Lately of Feilding, passed away peacefully on Wednesday 17 June 2020, aged 91 years. Loving wife of the late Max. Sister to Ron. Dearly loved mother of Merrick and Sue, Susan (deceased) and Rockey Smith, Fiona and Phillip Underwood, Aevryl and Ken Jestin. Much loved Nana of John and Meaghan, Phillip and Catrina, Hannah and Tom, Melody and Kane, and Regan; great-grandmother of Samuel, Noah, Eli, Ella, Mackenzie, and Indiana.
"Prayer Warrior, Woman of God, Strong in the Faith."
Will be very much missed.
Messages to the Stein family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St John NZ via www.stjohn.org.nz or left at the service. A service for Marj will be held at the New Life Church, 6 Fergusson Street, Feilding, on Monday 22 June 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 20, 2020