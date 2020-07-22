RYAN, Marjorie:
Passed away on 15 July 2020, aged 93. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Anne, Marie, Kaye and Gordon, Ross and Tricia. Loved step-mum of Maureen, Patty, John and Noel (Butch). Adored nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Hazel, Audrey, Doris, Charlie and Jeannie. Messages to Marjorie's family may be sent c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. A special thanks to the Glenwood staff for all their love and care. At Marjorie's request a private service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on July 22, 2020