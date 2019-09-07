ROSS,
Marjorie Eileen (nee Lange):
Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 2 September 2019 at Wellington Hospital with her family gathered together, aged 93. Born 21 January 1926, Melbourne. Dearly loved and devoted wife of the late Eric. Much loved mother of Alan (deceased), Geoffrey and Catherine. Loved and respected mother-in-law of Toarangatira Pomare and Lucy Ross. Adored grandmother of Ani and Peter Smart, Hamuera and Gretchen Pomare; Emily and Sarah Ross. Cherished GG of Jorja and Stella Smart, and McCullum, William and Penelope Pomare. Loved by her extended family and friends.
Always full of joy,
much laughter and wisdom.
A private ceremony was held on Wednesday, 4 September 2019 at Waikanae as requested by Marjorie.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 7, 2019