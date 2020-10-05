O'NEILL, Marjorie Ethel
(Marge) (neé O'Brien):
Of Carterton, formerly of Upper Hutt. On 1 October 2020. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Virginia, Paul and Shelly, Steven and Tracey, and Brady and Caroline. A loved Nana of 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A loved sister, sister-in-law and auntie. Sincere thanks to the staff of Roseneath for their wonderful care of Marge. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Alzheimers Society, PO Box 865, Masterton 5840, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Marge will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Rd, Carterton, on Friday 9th October 2020, at 11.00am followed by burial at Akatarawa Cemetery. Messages to the O'Neill family, c/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 5, 2020