NEES,
Marjorie Jean (nee Napier):
1928 - 2020
Passed gracefully on March 11, surrounded by family. Wife of the late Geoffrey Nees and the late David Farquhar. Mother of Paul, Tim and Belinda. mother-in-law to Heather, Lesley and Matt, Alison and Peter. Granny of Chris, Sam, Alex, Billy, Sophia and Jesse. Great-Granny of Charlotte, Isaac, Oskar and Joe. Loved and cherished by family and friends. The family thank Charles Fleming staff for the wonderful care of Marjorie over the last 4 years. A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held at Southwards Car Museum on April 5th at 11am. Family and friends welcome.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 28, 2020