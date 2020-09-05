MACQUARRIE,
Marjorie Florence (June)
(nee Mayo):
On 2nd September 2020 peacefully at Te Puke Country Lodge, aged 90 years. Much loved best friend and wife of William (Neil), cherished mother of Janet, Robert, Mary and Alister and mother-in-law of Tracey, beloved grandmother (Jumma) of Alicia, Caitlin, Anna, Emma, Jackson, Tessa, Amelia and Thomas, much loved twin sister of Margaret (Dawn), and sister and sister-in-law of Geoff (dec) and Mary (dec), Phil (dec) and Betty (dec), and Alister (dec) and Adrienne, and a dear friend to many over the years.
Your cheerful smile, sense of fun, kind heart, endless patience and readily listening ear will be so missed.
Forever in our hearts
and memories.
Rest in Peace.
Thank you to the wonderful staff at Te Puke Country Lodge who looked after June with kindness and compassion. Private family service will be held in Tauranga. For messages to the family email [email protected] or post to 24 Eskdale Road, Papakowhai, Porirua 5024.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 5, 2020