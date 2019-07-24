JENNINGS,
Marjorie Josephine:
Peacefully in Sprott House, Karori, on Sunday, 21 July 2019. Beloved wife of Frederick (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of the late Margaret, Marjorie (Marj) and Stephen, Judy and Roger (dec), Peter (dec) and Lesley. A much loved Grandmother. Loved Aunty of Richard, Patrick, Margaret, Helen and Rob. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Marjorie's life will be held in St Teresa's Catholic Church, 301 Karori Road, Karori, on Thursday, 25 July, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation. A very loving thank you to Margaret and Richard Marks for their care and support of Marjorie.
Published in Dominion Post on July 24, 2019