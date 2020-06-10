HOLMES,
Marjorie (nee Haigh):
Peacefully at Kemp Home and Hospital on Monday 8th June 2020, aged 96 years. Loved wife of the late Harold. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Bernard, Stephen and Iwa, Philip (dec) and Ruth. Deeply loved Nana and Great-Nana. Loved sister of Alan, and loved by all her extended family and friends. Special thanks to the staff of Kemp Home and Hospital for their care of Marjorie. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to St Andrew's Church Plimmerton would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held in St Andrew's Anglican Church, Steyne Avenue, Plimmerton, TODAY Wednesday 10th June commencing at 1.00pm, followed by a committal service at Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Pukerua Bay. All messages can be sent to "The Family of Mrs Marjorie Holmes" c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.
Published in Dominion Post on June 10, 2020