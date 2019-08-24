GALVIN, Marjorie (Noël):
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 19 August 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved mother of Alex and future mother-in-law to Emma. Beloved sister to Patricia, Brian and Robin, and Aunt to Aaron and Leigh. Noël was a loving, supportive mother, sister, aunt and friend to many.
We will miss her terribly
but always be grateful for
the joy she gave us.
A Requiem Mass to celebrate Noël's life will be held in St Mary of the Angels, 17 Boulcott Street, Wellington, on Tuesday 27 August at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance can be made at: www.wfa.org.nz/donate/. Messages for the Galvin Family can be sent c/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 24, 2019