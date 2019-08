GALVIN, Marjorie (Noël):Passed away peacefully on Monday, 19 August 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved mother of Alex and future mother-in-law to Emma. Beloved sister to Patricia, Brian and Robin, and Aunt to Aaron and Leigh. Noël was a loving, supportive mother, sister, aunt and friend to many.We will miss her terriblybut always be grateful forthe joy she gave us.A Requiem Mass to celebrate Noël's life will be held in St Mary of the Angels, 17 Boulcott Street, Wellington, on Tuesday 27 August at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance can be made at: www.wfa.org.nz/donate/ . Messages for the Galvin Family can be sent c/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington.Lychgate FuneralsFDANZ 385 0745