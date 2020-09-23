CAMPBELL, Marjorie:
Peacefully on 14 September 2020, aged 94 years. Much loved wife of the late Bob, and loved mother of Kerry and Lesley, Frances and Patrick, and Peter and Michele. Loved by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Mum's life will be held at St Augustine's Church, 12 Britannia Street, Petone, on Tuesday 6 October at 2.00pm. Thank you to all the wonderful staff at Bob Scott Retirement Village for their superb care of Mum. All communications to Frances O'Hanlon, at [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 23, 2020