Marios AGALOU

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marios AGALOU.
Service Information
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Drive
Porirua City, Wellington
042374174
Death Notice

AGALOU, Marios:
Peacefully at Kenepuru Hospital, Porirua, on 14 October 2019. Cherished husband of Barbara. Beloved stepfather of Sandra and son-in-law Neville. Wonderful Wa-wa of Christina, Katie, Keely and Lani. Will be so terribly missed.
Rest in peace our dearest Mario. Gone too soon.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Greek Orthodox Church would be appreciated. A Service for Marios will be held in the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary, 3 Hania Street, Mount Victoria, Wellington, on Friday 18 October 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter private interment at Awa Tapu Cemetery, Valley Road, Paraparaumu.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.