AGALOU, Marios:
Peacefully at Kenepuru Hospital, Porirua, on 14 October 2019. Cherished husband of Barbara. Beloved stepfather of Sandra and son-in-law Neville. Wonderful Wa-wa of Christina, Katie, Keely and Lani. Will be so terribly missed.
Rest in peace our dearest Mario. Gone too soon.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Greek Orthodox Church would be appreciated. A Service for Marios will be held in the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary, 3 Hania Street, Mount Victoria, Wellington, on Friday 18 October 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter private interment at Awa Tapu Cemetery, Valley Road, Paraparaumu.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 16, 2019