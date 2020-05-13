TRUSTRUM, Marion Currie:
On Friday, 8 May 2020 at Heretaunga Rest Home, Upper Hutt. Beloved wife of Harley, best friend and trout fishing mate. Mother of Alister, Ian and Julie. Stepmother of Deanna and David, and grandmother to their children. Messages to the 'Trustrum Family' can be posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. As every day was a celebration of her life, Marion requested no funeral. A moment, a few memories of good times shared was all she requested. Marion was farewelled by family and the wine of her choice, her friends may wish to do the same. A private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on May 13, 2020