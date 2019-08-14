TILBROOK, Marion:
On August 11, 2019, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, aged 84 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Joce, Clare and Vic Jacobson, Rob and Chessa. Much loved Nana of Ben, Amanda, Kaitlin, and Rebecca; Ashmore, Cherie, Megan, and Hunter; Nicole and Lauren. Loved great-Nana of Recko, Lynkin, River, and Harvie; and Isobel. Special friend of Fynn. A Service to give thanks for Marion's life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Friday 16th August at 3.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Tilbrook family may be sent C/- PO Box 2055, Masterton.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 14, 2019