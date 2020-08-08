O'BRIEN
Marion Joan (nee Benge):
On 5th August 2020, Marion died peacefully after a short illness at Wellington Hospital; aged 71. Loved daughter of the late Ellen & Len Benge. Mother and mother-in-law to Terry, Adrian & Fiona, Clive & Sarah, and other mother to Kylie. Nana to Sophie, Jackson and Isla. Step-Nana to Ella, Bella, and Olivia. Loving sister to Valerie (dec), Geoff, Helen (dec), Sally and Carol. Beloved Aunt to her many nieces and nephews. A service for Marion will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt, on Monday 10th August 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 8, 2020