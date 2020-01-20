Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion MCDONALD. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 p.m. The Salvation Army Worship & Community Centre 11 Durham Street Levin View Map Burial Following Services The Avenue Cemetery Death Notice



Ivy (nee Bishop):

Was Promoted to Glory peacefully on Sunday 19th January 2020 at the Home for War Veterans, Levin. Aged 85 years (two days short of her 86th birthday). Dearly loved wife of Don, and cherished daughter of George & Ivy Bishop – now reunited in Eternity together. Loved sister & sister-in-law of Lois & John Hyslop (both deceased), Maurice & Peggy Bishop (both deceased), Valda Bouhof (Papamoa) & Bram (deceased), Glenys & Mervyn Coffey (both deceased), and Alan (deceased) & Ruth Bishop (Ohau). Treasured Aunty to her 22 nephews & nieces, and much loved Great-Aunty to many. Remembered with fondness by her friends and family in Canada. A Celebration of Marion's life will be held at The Salvation Army Worship & Community Centre, 11 Durham Street, Levin, on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by burial at The Avenue Cemetery. Special thanks to the wonderful nursing team at the Home for War Veterans – you have been amazing and we are so grateful for all the special love and care you have given to Marion. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Salvation Army Levin Corps would be much appreciated.







