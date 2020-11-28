Marion LAW

Service Information
Guardian Funeral Home
4 Moorefield Road
Wellington, Wellington
044774025
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Old St Paul's
Mulgrave Street
Thorndon
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020
2:00 p.m.
live-stream link for the service https://vimeopro.com/withloveweremember/marionlaw
Death Notice

LAW, Marion Patricia
(nee Johnston):
On Wednesday, 25 November 2020, at Churtonleigh Home, aged 80 years. Loved wife of Douglas, mother and mother-in-law of Steph, Simon & Kylie, and Richard (dec). Grandmother of Emma, Harry, Jessica & Joshua. Sister of Helen, Margaret (dec), Sylvia (dec), and Bruce. No flowers please although wine gratefully accepted. Messages may be left in Marion's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or sent c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville. The live-stream link for the service is https://vimeopro.com/withloveweremember/marionlaw A Service for Marion will be held at Old St Paul's, Mulgrave Street, Thorndon, Wellington, on Wednesday, 2 December 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.


