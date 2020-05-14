LACEY, Marion Diane (Dii):
14.8.1943 - 13.5.2020
We sadly lost our Dii in Rotorua, after a short illness. Loving wife of the late Ken. Sister of Melva, Peter and Jan. Mother and mother-in-law to Sara, John and Kris, and the late Kathy. She battled courageously, but sadly it was a fight she could never win. Rest easy with Kat and Ken. Until we meet again. The private service for Dii is being held at 10.30am, Friday 15th May. You can view the service online via osbornes.co.nz/tributes
Published in Dominion Post on May 14, 2020