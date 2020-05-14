Marion LACEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion LACEY.
Death Notice

LACEY, Marion Diane (Dii):
14.8.1943 - 13.5.2020
We sadly lost our Dii in Rotorua, after a short illness. Loving wife of the late Ken. Sister of Melva, Peter and Jan. Mother and mother-in-law to Sara, John and Kris, and the late Kathy. She battled courageously, but sadly it was a fight she could never win. Rest easy with Kat and Ken. Until we meet again. The private service for Dii is being held at 10.30am, Friday 15th May. You can view the service online via osbornes.co.nz/tributes
Published in Dominion Post on May 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.