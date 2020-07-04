Acknowledgement

KELLY, Marion Rae

(née Gruszning):

Janet and Ralph, Graham and Dallas and their families, together with Russell Garrity and family, wish to thank sincerely relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues who supported them in various ways during Marion's illness and at the time of her passing. The lovely personal messages of sympathy, cards, letters, flowers, food, phone calls, visits, tributes, donations made to the Kahukura Palliative Care service, and the presence of those at the service has been appreciated by us. A special thanks to Rev. Maggie Smith for her comforting words, and to all who travelled from near and far to be with us at this time. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere appreciation.



