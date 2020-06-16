Marion KELLY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion KELLY.
Service Information
Richmond Funeral Home
10 Richmond Rd
Carterton, Wellington
063797616
Death Notice

KELLY, Marion Rae
(née Gruszning):
On 14th June 2020, peacefully at her home in Carterton, in the presence of family. Aged 80 years. Loved soulmate of Russell Garrity for 27 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Janet and Ralph (Australia), Graham and Dallas (Hamilton). Loved 'Nana Kelly' of Wade (deceased), and Ben; Sara and Cam, and Logan. Loved great-Granny of her 7 great-grandchildren. Dearly loved by Russell's family: John and Sonja (Carterton), Ross and Claudia (USA), Rachel and Robert (Masterton). Loved 'Marion' to Brett, Gemma and Matt, Vanessa and Kevin; Adam, Helen and Luke; Jack and Ruby, and 3 great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the Kahukura Palliative Care Team and all who cared for Marion during this time. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Kahukura Palliative Care Service, PO Box 96, Masterton 5840, would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Marion will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton, on Thursday 18th June 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Kelly/Garrity families, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz

logo
Published in Dominion Post on June 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.