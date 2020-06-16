KELLY, Marion Rae
(née Gruszning):
On 14th June 2020, peacefully at her home in Carterton, in the presence of family. Aged 80 years. Loved soulmate of Russell Garrity for 27 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Janet and Ralph (Australia), Graham and Dallas (Hamilton). Loved 'Nana Kelly' of Wade (deceased), and Ben; Sara and Cam, and Logan. Loved great-Granny of her 7 great-grandchildren. Dearly loved by Russell's family: John and Sonja (Carterton), Ross and Claudia (USA), Rachel and Robert (Masterton). Loved 'Marion' to Brett, Gemma and Matt, Vanessa and Kevin; Adam, Helen and Luke; Jack and Ruby, and 3 great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the Kahukura Palliative Care Team and all who cared for Marion during this time. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Kahukura Palliative Care Service, PO Box 96, Masterton 5840, would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Marion will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton, on Thursday 18th June 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Kelly/Garrity families, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on June 16, 2020