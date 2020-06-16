Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion KELLY. View Sign Death Notice



(née Gruszning):

On 14th June 2020, peacefully at her home in Carterton, in the presence of family. Aged 80 years. Loved soulmate of Russell Garrity for 27 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Janet and Ralph (Australia), Graham and Dallas (Hamilton). Loved 'Nana Kelly' of Wade (deceased), and Ben; Sara and Cam, and Logan. Loved great-Granny of her 7 great-grandchildren. Dearly loved by Russell's family: John and Sonja (Carterton), Ross and Claudia (USA), Rachel and Robert (Masterton). Loved 'Marion' to Brett, Gemma and Matt, Vanessa and Kevin; Adam, Helen and Luke; Jack and Ruby, and 3 great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the Kahukura Palliative Care Team and all who cared for Marion during this time. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Kahukura Palliative Care Service, PO Box 96, Masterton 5840, would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Marion will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton, on Thursday 18th June 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Kelly/Garrity families, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit







KELLY, Marion Rae(née Gruszning):On 14th June 2020, peacefully at her home in Carterton, in the presence of family. Aged 80 years. Loved soulmate of Russell Garrity for 27 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Janet and Ralph (Australia), Graham and Dallas (Hamilton). Loved 'Nana Kelly' of Wade (deceased), and Ben; Sara and Cam, and Logan. Loved great-Granny of her 7 great-grandchildren. Dearly loved by Russell's family: John and Sonja (Carterton), Ross and Claudia (USA), Rachel and Robert (Masterton). Loved 'Marion' to Brett, Gemma and Matt, Vanessa and Kevin; Adam, Helen and Luke; Jack and Ruby, and 3 great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the Kahukura Palliative Care Team and all who cared for Marion during this time. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Kahukura Palliative Care Service, PO Box 96, Masterton 5840, would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Marion will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton, on Thursday 18th June 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Kelly/Garrity families, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz Published in Dominion Post on June 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers