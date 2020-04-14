HINDS, Marion Dorothy
(nee Walsh, formerly Rumney):
Peacefully at Kowhainui Home, Wanganui on Monday 13th April 2020. Much loved wife of the late Phil Hinds and the late Pat Rumney. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Catherine and Leon Schwamm, John (Deceased) and Beth Rumney and Stephen Rumney and Jen Manning. Nana and great-nana of Tina, David, Jason, Adrian, Ben, Daniel, Emily, Caleb, Arata, Oliver and Elliot. Marion's family would like to thank the staff at Kowhainui and her home caregivers for their care and support over the years. Due to the current restrictions a private cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held when life returns to normal.
Dempsey & Forrest
Locally Owned
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 14, 2020