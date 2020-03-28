HAYWARD, Marion Clare:
Peacefully at Eldon Lodge, Paraparaumu, on Sunday 22 March 2020. Much loved wife of Trevor (dec). Loved mother of Christopher and Jason Lewis, stepmother to Robert, Lynda, Alan, Geoffrey, and Helen. Loved Nana to Jared, Rochelle, Terina, and all her step-grandchildren. Due to the Corona Virus, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service for Marion will be held at a later date to be notified.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 28, 2020