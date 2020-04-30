Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 a.m. Small ceremony with access via Zoom. Please email [email protected] for details. Death Notice





GRANT, Marion

Frances (née Draper):

Of Oriental Bay died peacefully at home on Monday afternoon 27 April 2020, her daughter Libby and son-in-law Jeremy by her side. Beloved wife of the late Knox Grant; loved mother of Knox, the late Helen, Libby and Peter; and admired mother-in-law of Zhenya, Alastair, Jeremy and Alice. Cherished sister of Bill and the late Tony and Tom. Adored grandmother of Mia, Ruby, Baly, Louis, Howie, Pilar, Frankie, Zoë, Patrick, Olive, Ruben and Sasha. Marion was the centre of our family, most recently gathering us from all over the world at her joyous 90th birthday in December 2018. She lived a life surrounded by friends, family, laughter, art, bridge and travel. Marion never stopped learning and taking up new hobbies with great enthusiasm - croquet at the Kelburn Club being the latest favourite. Her sparkling wit and smile will be greatly missed by all, and her absence will be keenly felt in the breadth of communities she was part of, in Wellington and beyond. It is with deep sadness we say goodbye. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a small ceremony will be held at 11am on Friday 1 May with access via Zoom. Please email



A memorial is planned for 27 April 2021 to mark the anniversary of her death. Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 30, 2020

