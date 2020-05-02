GOODWIN,

Marion Margaret:

Our Mum and Nana

It is hard to believe one year ago today, that God called you home on the 2nd of May.

Our hearts are broken, this you will know, as we just didn't want you to go.

If only we could hold your hand for a while, and to see your beautiful face and smile.

Your strong faith and positive outlook has helped us get through,

Until we are all together again, we will always love and miss you.

Your Children, Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren.






