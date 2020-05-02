GOODWIN,
Marion Margaret:
Beloved wife of Gary for 46 years. Loved and adored by her family, her loyal children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One year ago today the 2nd of May.
Can't believe you are gone, life has changed irrevocably. I kept all my promises, what do I do now.
Love you forever - Gaz.
Wife In Heaven
Although you sleep in Heaven now, you're not that far away
My heart is full of memories, and you're with me every day.
You lived your life with meaning, and with a smile upon your face
A world that was full of happiness is now an empty place.
People say that only time will heal a broken heart
But just like me and you, it has been torn apart.
I know you are at peace now and in a place where you are free
Meet me at the Pearly Gates when Heaven calls for me.
Published in Dominion Post on May 2, 2020