GOODWIN,

Marion Margaret:

Beloved wife of Gary for 46 years. Loved and adored by her family, her loyal children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One year ago today the 2nd of May.

Can't believe you are gone, life has changed irrevocably. I kept all my promises, what do I do now.

Love you forever - Gaz.



Wife In Heaven

Although you sleep in Heaven now, you're not that far away

My heart is full of memories, and you're with me every day.

You lived your life with meaning, and with a smile upon your face

A world that was full of happiness is now an empty place.

People say that only time will heal a broken heart

But just like me and you, it has been torn apart.

I know you are at peace now and in a place where you are free

Meet me at the Pearly Gates when Heaven calls for me.





