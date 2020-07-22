GILMORE, Marion D:
29.4.1946 - 20.7.2020
Dearly loved wife of John for 54 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Erin and John, Bede and Karen. Grammy to Ben, Zoe, Isaac, Maia, Abraham, Solomon, Malachi, Hannah (deceased), Elijah, Macy and Mia. Special thanks to Drs Radford, Tamatea Medical Centre and Princess Alexandra Hospital. Requiem Mass for Marion will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, 58 Osier Road, Napier, on Friday 24 July at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Malaghan Institute of Medical Research would be appreciated. Messages to the Gilmore family, c/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on July 22, 2020