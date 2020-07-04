DONALD, Marion:
Passed away on Sunday, 28 June 2020, after her battle with cancer. Marion is the loved wife of Barry. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Letitia, Brandon and Mel, Zane and Pam, Tristan and Kim, Greg and Racheal and Craig. Much loved Grandma to Shay, Eli, "Sadie", Xavier, Atticus, Frankie, Monique and Layla. Much loved sister and friend. Marion's cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral service at this time. A celebration of Marion's life will be held at a later date when her family and friends can all be together in Wellington. Messages for Marion's family may be left in her tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or may be posted c/- 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville, Wellington.
Published in Dominion Post on July 4, 2020