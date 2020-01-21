CORBETT,
Marion Donna Kay (Donna):
Of Masterton. On 15th January 2020 at Wellington Hospital, aged 75. Dearly loved wife of Bill. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Angela, Aaron and Viyada, Laurette and Mitch. Loved Nana of Hayley; Night, Amyka, and Ariya; Danielle and Todd, and Dylan. Loved great-Nana of Caiden and Ryan. Messages to Donna's family may be posted c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. As was Donna's wish, a private cremation and memorial service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 21, 2020