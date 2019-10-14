ALLARD, Marion Muir
(Buchanan/Baillie):
Peacefully, surrounded by her family and after a long and full life, on 11 October 2019. Marion (the Flying Granny) decided it was her time to pass. Beloved wife of the late Duncan Buchanan and Ernest Allard, much loved mother to Carol, Donald and Fiona, and mother-in-law to Alastair, Margaret and Colin. A wonderful grandmother to eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Sadly missed by all family and friends, new and old, from Scotland to New Zealand via Isle of Man and Florida. In lieu of flowers donations please to Parkinson's New Zealand at Parkinsons.org.nz and may also be left at the service. Messages for 'The Family of Marion Allard' may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A service to celebrate Marion's life will be held in the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Thursday 17 October 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 14, 2019