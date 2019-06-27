HAGER, Marina Pearl
(nee Trueman):
On Monday 24th June 2019, peacefully at Woburn Masonic Village, Lower Hutt, aged 79 years, surrounded by her loving family after a long illness. Dearly loved wife of Des for 59 years; dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen & Tom, Maria & Lance, Christine & Frank, Jillian & Dean, Steve & Lynette; treasured and much loved nan of Luke & Emma, Jay & Stacey, Ben & Emily, Kate & Carl, Matt & Jade, Josie & Braden, Lisa & Brandon, Blake, Olivia and great-nan to her 6 great-grandchildren. Messages to the Hager family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040 or left on Marina's page at www.tributes.co.nz. Special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Masonic Woburn Village for their loving care and support over the past
6 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to 'Parkinsons New Zealand' PO Box 10-067, Wellington 6142, would be greatly appreciated or may be left at the service. A celebration of Marina's life will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 665 High Street, Lower Hutt, on Monday 1st July 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 27, 2019