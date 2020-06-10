DINSDALE, Marina Johanna
(nee Gerondis):
Peacefully at her home in Hastings, on June 2, 2020. Loving mother of Stephen and Jillian, Mark and Kirsty, Adam and Leona, Johanna and Chris. Dearly loved grandmother of Laura and Luke; Leonardo and Sebastian; James, Alexandra, Alana, Indiana and Sienna; Cameron, Joshua, Oscar, Carter, Dominic and Aria. Loved daughter of Stathis and Joan Gerondis (both deceased). Will be greatly missed by her sister, Louise. Marina was privately farewelled on June 6, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2.00pm, Friday, June 12, 2020, at St Matthews Anglican Church, Hastings, cnr Lyndon Road and King Street. Messages to the Dinsdale family C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
